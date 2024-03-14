Forecast: Chilly, rainy Thursday

Happy Pi Day!

We've seen plenty of sunshine over the past few days. Today brings a change in weather.

Watching a system bring severe thunderstorms to Iowa and Illinois. Move into Wisconsin this morning, it's unlikely we will see any severe thunderstorms in our neighborhoods today. However, we will see gusty winds from 15-25 miles an hour out of the northeast making it feel MUCH cooler than the last couple of days. Our highs only in the 40s.

This clears out to sunny skies tomorrow with our temperatures back into the low 50s.

For this weekend, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds both days. Some weather models showing a chance for light showers on Saturday. Breezy winds on Saturday.

We start off a bit cooler next week and see a handful of precipitation chances throughout the week.