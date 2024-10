Just like the last two days, it is a frigid start to the day with many northern neighborhoods falling into the 30s. With sunny skies, we can expect to rebound into the mid 60s.

With low dew points and ongoing drought conditions, we have the same concerns with fire danger.

Similar weather continues this week; lots of sunshine with highs in the 60s and 70s. Maybe some 80s to finish the week?!

There is a chance for rain this weekend.