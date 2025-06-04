Forecast: Calmer as the front clears

We saw gusty winds, high humidity, highs in the 80s, wildfire smoke, and thunderstorms yesterday. (Yeah - it was busy)

High pressure returns on Wednesday, bringing dry weather and keeping temperatures around 80 degrees. The air is dry behind this front, so it will feel more comfortable. The winds are also calmer, sitting around 10 mph. We are still impacted by Canadian wildfire smoke. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect throughout the state until noon.

Sunny skies and 80-degree high temperatures stick around for Thursday.

Another chance for rain comes on Friday night. Sunny skies and high 70s for Saturday.

We can expect thunderstorms on Sunday.

