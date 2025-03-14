Forecast: Calm weather ends today

Another spring storm is headed towards the Midwest, and we will see the main impacts tonight. Northeast Wisconsin could see a few stray storms this morning. We will watch the rain showers start later this evening with heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight. There is a chance for severe storms late tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our neighborhoods in a marginal risk. High temperatures will be in the 60s today for the 4th time this month!

Some rain showers stick around on Saturday morning. We will move into the dry slot of the storm on Saturday afternoon as temperatures reach the low 60s.

As the system wraps back around, we will likely see some snowflakes on Sunday morning. Sunday's high temperature is only in the mid 30s. This will be our first time below average since March 6th.

Temperatures return to the 50s for Monday with mostly sunny skies.

It appears our sunny and calm stretch has come to an end. There are many chances for rain for the second half of the month.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we are already anticipating the next spring storm. This could bring cooler temperatures and a chance at accumulating snow.

Stay tuned to NBC 26 for updates.

