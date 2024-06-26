Forecast: Calm and Cooler

Yesterday certainly felt like summer with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of humidity!

Today will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Some gusty northeasterly winds will make it feel even cooler. We should see partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers. There is no chance for severe weather.

Mostly sunny skies return on Thursday as temperatures remain below normal.

Thunderstorms expected Friday night into Saturday morning. After that we will see plenty of sun. Highs in the 80s on Saturday and low 70s for Sunday.