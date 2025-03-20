Forecast: Bye Bye Winter!

We survived winter! This morning at 4:01 am was the vernal equinox! That means today is the first day of spring! You'll have to take my word for it since it's a snowy, cold, and windy start to the day. The winter/spring storm system is clearing to the Northeast.

Sunny skies and 40s are back for Thursday.

Southerly winds will help bring in warmer temperatures for Friday! Expect highs in the 50s. Our temperatures this weekend are back below normal. Mostly sunny and breezy on Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. Some sun and 40s for Sunday.

Early next week there will be another large spring storm. We can start to see rain and snow on Sunday night and throughout Monday. Right now, the system looks weaker and less impactful than the spring storm we just wrapped up.

Stay tuned to NBC 26 for updates.