Today: Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy skies and northerly winds.

Tonight: Lows in the mid 30s and rain building into NEWI.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers through most of the day. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny!!

Weekend: Highs in the low 40s with mostly sunny skies.