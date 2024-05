We are back to cold temperatures in the upper 50s. Chilly and windy conditions return. We could see some light rain showers throughout the area today. Impacts will be minimal.

Mostly sunny skies return for Friday.

Mother's Day weekend: It's going to be a half & half weekend. A good chance of showers & may a storm will be

followed a sun clouds & maybe a shower on Sunday.

Highs in the mid 70s to start next week!