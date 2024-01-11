Forecast: Are you ready for it?

Thursday: Waking up to snow throughout most of Northeast Wisconsin. Later in in the day, mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. Northerly winds around 5-10 mph.

Friday: Another snow system moves through Northeast Wisconsin. Highs in the low 30s. We can expect snow starting in the morning hours and continuing into the afternoon and overnight. Roads will be slick, and visibility will be reduced. We are expecting another 5-8 inches of snow. The exact track of the storm is still not exact.

Saturday: More snow to impact Northeast Wisconsin. Breezy winds could bring blowing and drifting snow. Highs near 20 degrees.

Sunday: Snow tapering off and bringing in frigid air. Highs in the single digits.

Monday: Much cooler! High temperatures barely climbing above zero. Mostly sunny.

Tuesday: High temperatures in the single digits. Overnight lows falling well below 0. Mostly sunny.