Forecast: Are we sure Summer started today?

Summer kicks off today and I don't think Mother Nature got the memo... It was certainly the coldest day, yet this week and all of our neighborhoods saw clouds and rain showers.

Tomorrow isn't going to be different. On Friday our highs range from 80s in the south to mid 60s across the Northwoods. Highs near 70 throughout the Fox Valley. We can still expect plenty of cloud cover. Some light showers in the morning but then storms Friday night. While it is unlikely that these storms will become severe, we can expect heavy rain throughout.

More rain and storms likely for Saturday, some may be severe. Finally we can expect sunny skies on Sunday and into next week. Overall, next week looks to be milder.