Forecast: Are conditions better for sledding or ice fishing?

It is yet another cold morning. Wind chill temperatures are below zero for some neighborhoods. Temperatures today are in the low 20s. We will see cloudy skies this afternoon along with a chance for flurries. Clouds clear out overnight as temperatures drop into the single digits.

Sunshine and mid-20s for Thursday. Southerly winds set us up for slightly warmer conditions.

Flakes and flurries are likely for Friday morning. Will we see accumulating snow? That's unlikely. Expect a slight decrease in visibility and slick roadways.

Sunny skies return Friday afternoon and into Saturday.

Our next real "weather maker" is expected to bring snow to Wisconsin on Sunday.

