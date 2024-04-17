Forecast: April Showers

Showers and thunderstorms across the area this morning. Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are continue today. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but some of the stronger showers and storms could produce wind gusts over 40 mph A warm day, with temperatures climbing into the 60s. Thursday comes with calmer weather. High temperatures are closer to normal and westerly winds are about 15 mph. Sunny skies this weekend but cooler, only into the low 50s. For next week, warmer and tracking chances for more April showers.