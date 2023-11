Wednesday: Rain showers through most of the day. Highs in the mid 40s. Easterly winds around 15 mph and calming down into the evening.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy skies with lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny!!

Saturday: Highs in the low 40s with partly sunny skies

Sunday: Highs in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies

Monday: Warmer with temps in the low 50s! Some sun.

Tuesday: Warmer with highs in upper 50s!