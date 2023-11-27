Watch Now
Forecast: Any melting on the way?

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 5:58 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 06:58:44-05

Monday: Partly sunny and cold! High temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal in the low 20s. Westerly winds around 10-25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold! Highs in the mid 20s for another day below normal. Westerly winds up to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Warmer air moves in, highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Warmer with high temperatures near 40 degrees.

Friday: Highs near normal in the upper 30s. Partly sunny skies.
Weekend: Average temperatures. Mostly sunny skies. More clouds and chance for showers for the Packers game Sunday night.

