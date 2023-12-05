Forecast: Any broken records this week?

Tuesday: Temperatures above normal into the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies and calm northwesterly winds.
Wednesday: Highs in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy skies.
Thursday: Temps in the 40s and mostly sunny.
Friday: Temps in the 50s and mostly sunny and windy!
Posted at 8:25 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 09:25:40-05
