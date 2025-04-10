Forecast: Any April Showers?

We are seeing some rain showers across our neighborhoods this morning. Temps are above freezing & warmer than yesterday.

We can expect mostly cloudy skies throughout Thursday. A few sprinkles are likely as well as some fog. Temperatures are slightly below normal.

Sunshine and 50s are here for Friday!!

Sunshine and 60s for Saturday!!

60 degree highs are here for Sunday but we can expect some rain showers into the afternoon. This lasts into Monday morning. Temperatures are back to normal to the middle of next week.

