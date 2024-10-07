Watch Now
Forecast: Another Sunny Week!

Lauren's Forecast
Posted

A chilly start to the work week with temperatures in the 30s throughout Northeast Wisconsin. We are seeing patchy frost throughout many neighborhoods. A frost advisory expires at 9 am Monday morning.

It's another calm week for us! Temperatures are slightly above normal and lots of sunshine. Unfortunately, it is still windy. Westerly winds gust up to 25 mph this afternoon. With continued drought conditions for the state, we are experiencing HIGH fire danger. Be cautious with burns this week.

70s return by the end of the week!
Chance for showers this weekend.

The Northwoods are starting to see peak fall colors! We are 1-2 weeks away from peak for many counties.

