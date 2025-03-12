Forecast: Another sunny Spring day!

We reached 60 degrees on Sunday and Monday. Yesterday afternoon we were only in the 40s. 40 degrees is average for this time of year.

We can expect temperatures to reach 50 degrees this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and southerly winds continue.

Thursday is warmer with highs reaching 60 degrees.

There is another spring storm headed towards the Midwest this weekend. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and even some snow is possible but not extremely likely. As of today, the most likely situation for this system is for Northeast Wisconsin to get rain on Friday afternoon and thunderstorms overnight into Saturday morning. There is a chance for snow on Sunday.

Temperatures in the 50s for next week!

