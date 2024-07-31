Forecast: Another Sticky Day!

Today will be similar to yesterday. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

It will also be humid with dew points mainly in the 70s.

A few storms are possible from time-to-time this week. Any storms that develop could produce severe weather & heavy rain.

Mostly sunny skies and humid. There is a chance of a pop-up storm this evening but most computer models suggest the rain holding off until early tomorrow morning.

Thursday kicks off the Mile of Music in Appleton and the Wisconsin State fair in West Allis. Unfortunately, it is most likely to be the wettest day of the week. We can expect a line of showers in the morning and pop-up storms in the afternoon.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Humid. A chance of a storm.