Forecast: Another Perfect Summer Day

It has been a dry and sunny week across the state. We have gone three days without ANY rain in the NBC 26 viewing area.

Today will be another sunny day! Our high temperatures remain below normal in the mid 70s. Winds will be slightly stronger than the last couple days.

We will see 80 degrees on Friday but also some clouds and rain chances. While we aren't expecting a lot of rain, this is our only chance for showers this week.

This weekend will be HOT! Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s with sunny skies!

If you are headed to Lambeau Field for the Packers preseason game - bring your sunscreen!

The upper 80s stick around for next week!