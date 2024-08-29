Forecast: Another line of thunderstorms on the way

After highs in the 90s to start the week, severe storms on Tuesday, and highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday, things are back to normal for today!

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Sunny to start but clouds increase throughout the day. A cold front moves through the state tonight, this will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to our neighborhoods. Severe storms are unlikely tonight.

Some rain lasts into Friday morning, but we can expect sunshine to return in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the 80s.

We have great weather for Labor Day Weekend!

Highs in the lower 80s on Saturday dropping into the lower 70s by Monday and plenty of sunshine!

Sunny & dry weather is expected as we head deeper into September.

