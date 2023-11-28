Forecast: Another Frigid Day

Today: Mostly sunny and cold! Highs in the mid 20s for another day below normal. Westerly winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Lows around 15 degrees and mostly clear skies.

Wednesday: Warmer air moves in, highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies. Westerly winds around 10-15 mph/

Thursday: Warmer with high temperatures near 40 degrees.

Friday: Highs near normal in the upper 30s. Partly sunny skies. Mostly sunny skies.

Weekend: Average temperatures. Mostly sunny skies. More clouds and chance for showers for the Packers game Sunday night.