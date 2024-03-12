Forecast: Another day, another tied record?

Get ready for a great weather day! Our temperatures climb into the upper 60s and hit 70 for many neighborhoods. This is thanks to some sunshine and southwesterly winds. Winds continue to gust around 20-25 mph today.

Clear skies tonight as a cold front moves through dropping our temperatures just a bit..

Falling into the 50s during the day on Wednesday.

Cooler and raining as a system moves through Thursday and into Friday morning.

Mild into the weekend!