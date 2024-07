Monday will be mostly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms arriving in the late afternoon/early evening across the area.

The threat for severe weather is low. Due to the nature of these slow moving storms and already saturated ground, we could see some localized flooding. High temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the middle of the week.

Next weekend looks great! Highs near 90 degrees with lots of sun!