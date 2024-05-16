Forecast: Afternoon thunder possible

We can expect more clouds for Thursday. Our temperatures are similar to yesterday in the low 70s. We will, however, see more clouds and some rain showers across our neighborhoods. The risk for severe weather is greater than yesterday. Many neighborhoods are now under a Marginal Risk from the storm prediction center. Only a few strong/severe storms are exp.

Sun returns for Friday and it's going to be warm!! Highs climb into the upper 70s! More sunshine and warmth on Saturday! Many neighborhoods could see a stretch of 80 degree days!