Forecast: A weekend without rain?!

With wind gusts reaching 45 mph yesterday, our temperature in the upper 40s did not feel so warm. The good news is that conditions will be better today. High temperatures climb into the low 50s in our neighborhoods. Mostly sunny skies and southeasterly winds around 10 mph will solidify this as a nice day!

More clouds are expected to build in tonight, and there is a chance for a few showers into Saturday morning.

We have seen rain and clouds the last THREE weekends. This weekend will be mild. We will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s for Saturday. Sunday is a bit cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

A weak front will move through on Monday morning triggering a few snow showers. Highs will be far below normal in the mid 30s!

Sunny skies throughout the rest of the week, as temperatures are back in the 50s.