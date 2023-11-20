Forecast: A VERY Warm first half of November

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the mid 40s. Chance to see flurries overnight into tomorrow.

Tuesday: Highs in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny skies.

Thanksgiving: Highs in the mid 30s. Some sun.

Friday: Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny.

Weekend: More clouds with highs below normal into the low 30s.