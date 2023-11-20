Watch Now
Forecast: A VERY Warm first half of November

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 6:36 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 07:36:24-05

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the mid 40s. Chance to see flurries overnight into tomorrow.
Tuesday: Highs in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday: Highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny skies.
Thanksgiving: Highs in the mid 30s. Some sun.
Friday: Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny.
Weekend: More clouds with highs below normal into the low 30s.

