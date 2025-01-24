Forecast: A little bit of snow and a little bit of melting

High temperatures stayed in the teens yesterday. Highs will be in the teens in your neighborhood again today. We start with sunny skies and more clouds build in later this afternoon. A warm front will move across the area tonight. It will be accompanied by snow showers & flurries. A dusting to 1" of snow is possible.

Warming up for the weekend with highs in the 30s. Cloudy skies and a chance for flurries on Saturday.

Sunny skies are back for Sunday and into next week.

We are in the heart of winter! Climatologically it's the coldest time of the year.

The normal high is 25 & the normal low is 10.

