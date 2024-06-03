Forecast: A few afternoon storms

We can expect showers and thunderstorms across the area on Monday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for all of Northeast Wisconsin with a slight risk impacting our southernmost neighborhoods. High temperatures reaching the mid 70s and gusty winds around 25 mph from the south.

Temperatures near 80 degrees again Tuesday. We can also expect a few thunderstorms into the evening. Severe storms are unlikely but once again looking at a risk of localized heavy rain and flooding. This system could last until Wednesday morning. After this cold front moves through we can expect cooler temperatures into the weekend.

Thursday and Friday look to be calm with mostly sunny skies.

Next weekend will be mostly sunny throughout with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.