Forecast: A crisp July day

Our highs were in the low 70s yesterday when we should have been in the 80s! We remain in the 70s for Friday and Saturday. We can expect mostly sunny skies today. Saturday comes with another chance for thunderstorms. Rain is likely in the morning and then we could see some storms sweep through into the afternoon. Severe weather is possible. The storm prediction center has a slight risk across the southern part of the state.

Sunday, we will make it into the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

There are more 80s and more storm chances as we look towards next week. Next week is EAA Airventure which is notorious for having some severe weather!

