Forecast: A couple rain showers this weekend.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s today! What a great way to finish the work week and month of May!

Saturday is going to be a little bit cooler with highs in the low 70s. We will have more clouds across the area and some rain showers. Some rain is a bit of a bummer, but we are not expecting severe weather in any neighborhoods. Sunday brings back above normal temperatures near 80 degrees!

The work week is going to be active! We have many chances for rain and thunderstorms in the evenings on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. High temperatures remain above normal in the upper 70s and low 80s!