We can expect cloudy skies and cooler temperatures today. Highs in the upper 60s. Southerly winds continue to gust around 20 mph today.

A cold front moves through tonight. This brings some isolated showers to our area and cooler air for tomorrow.

Highs on Wednesday are back to normal! We are only in the upper 50s. Northwesterly winds gusting to 20 mph make it feel even cooler!

Back in the 60s to finish the week. Another chance for rain on Friday morning.

Sunshine returns for the weekend.