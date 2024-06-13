Forecast: A bit cooler for Father's Day weekend

A few thunderstorms rolled through our neighborhoods early this morning and clearing out as the sun rose. We will see lots of sunshine in the morning, but clouds build in again this afternoon. There is a small chance for isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Expect temperatures to rise into the 80s again.

Friday, we fall back into the upper 70s, but still above normal! Mostly sunny skies with northerly winds bringing in cooler air for Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies during the day on Saturday but we could see some thunderstorms Saturday late night and into Sunday morning. Tracking some storms on Father's Day. Highs back into the 80s on Sunday.

Next week is going to be hot! We could see highs hitting 90 degrees for multiple days in a row! Also expect an active weather pattern with many chances for severe weather.