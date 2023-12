Thursday: More sunshine and temperatures into the upper 40s.

Friday: Sunny skies and highs into the low 50s. Well above normal but not breaking any records.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Temperatures near 40 degrees.

Sunday: Highs in the low 30s and a chance of snow.

Monday: Highs return to normal, mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Highs return to normal, mostly sunny skies.