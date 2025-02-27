Forecast: 50 degrees, then 20.. That's Spring in Wisconsin!

The light mixed showers continued this morning. Roads could become slippery in spots. Use caution.

Mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers are expected throughout the day. High temperatures remain above normal in the mid 40s. We will see gusty northwesterly winds.

Friday will be warmer and windier! Temperatures and wind gusts are both expected to be around 50 (degrees and mph). The record high is 54 degrees in Green Bay. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds but there is still a chance for that pesky rain/snow mix.

Temperatures are back to normal for the weekend with highs in the low 30s.

Saturday, March 1st is the first day of Meteorological Spring!

Next week we are back in the 40s but so are the clouds and rain chances.