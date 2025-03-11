Forecast: 20 degrees colder than yesterday!

We saw broken high temperature records in many neighborhoods yesterday. High temperatures climbed to the mid 60s and even 70 degrees for a few neighborhoods.

Today will be a bit cooler after a cold front moved through last night. Highs are only a few degrees above normal, reaching about 40 degrees. Northerly winds will be around 20 mph.

Wednesday through Friday will be warm and mild with high temperatures climbing 10 degrees daily. Highs are in the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

There is another large spring storm headed towards the Midwest this weekend. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and even some snow is possible but not likely. Stay tuned to NBC 26 for updates.

