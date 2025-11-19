Foggy start to a fall day

Dense fog advisories have been issued until 9 AM for most areas. Expect patches of dense fog as you head out on the roads this morning; some places have been experiencing visibility of less than ¼ mile. Some areas, particularly where it rained and snowed yesterday, could also have slick roads where surfaces weren’t able to dry out and where persistent dense fog is present. Take your time as you head out this morning, and make sure your headlights are on in foggy areas.

Temperatures are chilly this morning, with teens and 20s to start the day. This afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 40 degrees. Today should be our last day below average for a while, with temperatures this weekend reaching the 50s. The weather this week also looks calm, with the only rain potential being light showers or sprinkles Thursday into Friday.