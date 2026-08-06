Fog clears for a sunny, comfortable day

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. today as fog has settled across northeast Wisconsin. That fog will lift throughout the morning. The rest of the day will bring plenty of sunshine and comfortable weather. We'll warm from the mid-50s this morning to the low 80s this afternoon with slight humidity.

Tonight stays mostly clear, and Friday brings plenty of sunshine as well. However, there is a chance for evening storms tomorrow, especially north and west of the Fox Valley. There is a level 1 risk for severe weather across the northern and western parts of our viewing area. Gusty winds are the main concern, but storms could also produce small hail and heavy downpours. Storms are expected to weaken as they move across northeast Wisconsin. If you plan on attending Packers Family Night, keep an eye on the weather. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer and a bit more humid.

The weekend brings more nice weather with mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the low to mid-80s, and slight humidity.