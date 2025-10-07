Flipping from records to frost

A cold front moved through on Monday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures. Skies will clear early Tuesday morning, setting up a sunny day with afternoon highs in the mid-60s. However, temperatures will drop off quickly tonight.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the northwestern counties, where overnight lows will fall below freezing. Frost Advisories are in place for southern counties with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s. These conditions could damage vegetation, so be sure to protect any outdoor plants.

After a chilly night, temperatures on Wednesday will climb back into the upper 50s.