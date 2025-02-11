Flip-flopping between sun and snow

After an overnight dusting of snow, Tuesday sky conditions return to mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday looks to be the coldest day of this week with highs only in the low teens.

Negative wind chills will last late into the morning before dropping below zero again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

More accumulating snow is on the way beginning on Wednesday with 3-4 inches possible in some areas.

Winter storm watches have already been issued for parts of southeast Wisconsin set to take effect on Wednesday morning.

After the system passes through early Thursday morning, we'll get more sunshine before more snow returns late on Friday going into Saturday.