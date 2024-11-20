First snow on the way

After warmer temperatures on Tuesday, our highs are back closer to normal in the mid/low 40s.

Wednesday will have cloudy skies and slight chances of precipitation which could be a rain/snow mix.

Snow is likely late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with a winter weather advisory already issued for Thursday morning.

Whatever snow accumulates will melt away quickly with rain following the snow on Thursday afternoon.

Strong wind gusts are also expected with wind advisories already issued for most of the day on Thursday.