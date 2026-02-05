First round of snow this morning

A round of snow is moving in this morning, with accumulations of around 1–2 inches expected by midday. Snow has already begun and will continue through the rest of the morning. Drivers should be careful, as slippery roads are likely during the morning commute.

Snow tapers off late this morning, but cloudy skies will linger through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 30s, though breezy conditions will make it feel colder at times.

Overnight, temperatures remain relatively mild as a second round of light snow moves through the area. Light accumulation will add to this morning's snow. Snow ends tomorrow morning, with clouds gradually decreasing through Friday. Temperatures will start to fall Friday afternoon, leading to a colder start to the weekend, especially on Saturday.

Looking ahead, the colder air doesn’t last long. Temperatures are expected to rebound early next week, bringing a warmer and more comfortable pattern to start the new week.