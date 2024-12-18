First heavy snow of the season

After four straight days with above normal temperatures, we cool down closer to normal on Wednesday.

Highs in the low 30s with partly sunny skies with more clouds overnight and lows in the mid teens.

Accumulating snow is expected beginning Thursday morning and last into Friday morning.

We could get anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow with heavier amounts possible.

A winter storm watch is set to take effect on Thursday at 6AM and last 24 hours.

Temperatures will drop into the low/mid 20s over the weekend before getting back to the 30s early next week.