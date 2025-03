Sunday ended up being the first day in 2025 with high temperatures in the 60s.

After a sunny day we'll have a later sunset thanks to daylight saving taking effect early Sunday morning.

Patchy fog is possible early Monday morning which will limit visibility.

Monday will be another sunny day with expected to reach the 60s once again.

Tuesday will see a temperature drop before gradually increasing again until we hit the 60s again going into next weekend.