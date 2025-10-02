First (but not last) 80 of October

A sunny day is on tap along with our first 80-degree day of October. But it won't be the last.
Record or near-record highs are on the way this weekend along with more sunshine.
October's all-time record is 88 degrees, and we'll get close to it with weekend highs in the mid 80s.
Temperatures will cool down closer to normal next week.
