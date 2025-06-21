First 90-degree days of the year

As expected, Saturday brought us our first 90-degree day of the year in northeast Wisconsin.

Dew points hit the 70s while heat indices hit the triple digits.

The National Weather Service still has a Heat Advisory for most of the area lasting into Monday night.

Sunday and Monday should be similarly hot with highs back in the 90s.

Make sure you're staying safe and hydrated this weekend.

Storm chances pop up again on Monday before temperatures cool down below normal into the 70s during the week with frequent chances for rain and clouds.