Firework Forecast!

We have waited a couple days for some July-like conditions and today is the day! We can expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 80s through all neighborhoods! Gusty westerly winds up to 25 mph are responsible for spreading the warm air.

Mostly clear skies overnight and into tomorrow where we still expect sunny skies!

Thursday evening comes with a chance for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Of course this is not ideal for fireworks...

Overall, weather models suggest rain holding off until later overnight.

More rain and thunderstorms expected for Friday. Temps fall below normal in the 70s.

This weekend comes with a couple chances for rain showers or pop-up storms. High temperatures will be normal in the low 80s.