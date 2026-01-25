Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Finally back in the positives

Finally back in the positives
The Fox Valley finally saw temperatures rise above zero for the first time since Thursday, albeit only getting to single digits.
A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect overnight into Monday afternoon for all of northeast Wisconsin.
Wind chills will be dropping to -20 to -35 degrees Monday morning before warming up slightly.
Light snow is possible further north on Monday night.
A mostly sunny week is ahead as temperatures slowly warm up.

