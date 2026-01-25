Finally back in the positives

The Fox Valley finally saw temperatures rise above zero for the first time since Thursday, albeit only getting to single digits.
A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect overnight into Monday afternoon for all of northeast Wisconsin.
Wind chills will be dropping to -20 to -35 degrees Monday morning before warming up slightly.
Light snow is possible further north on Monday night.
A mostly sunny week is ahead as temperatures slowly warm up.
