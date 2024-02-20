Fifties Forecast

Calm winds and fog to start the morning. Lifting throughout the day.

Another warm day for our neighborhoods. Temperatures sitting 10-20 degrees above normal. Low 50s across the area, low 40s along the lakeshore. This afternoon, gusty winds from the south bringing in slightly warmer air for tomorrow. Everyone will get highs in 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Not expecting any record breaking high temps.

A cold front moves through Thursday night - this means MUCH cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday. We remain above normal with those highs in the mid 30s.

Back into the 50s Sunday and beyond.

This is the warmest February on record.