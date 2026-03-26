Feeling like winter again

A cold front is passing through the area this morning, bringing rain. Showers will continue into the afternoon, and some snow may mix in later in the day as temperatures drop. Winds have turned to the north behind the system, bringing in colder air compared to yesterday’s 50s and 60s, with a few spots near 70. Today, we’ll only see highs in the 30s and 40s

Tomorrow will stay cool, with highs in the upper 30s. There may be a few flurries as well.

Temperatures become more seasonable on Saturday and warm up further on Sunday. There are a few chances for rain, thunderstorms, or even some spring snow next week.